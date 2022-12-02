The Bear’s Den, December 2, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears’ secondary depleted, but Justin Fields returns in full - 670 The Score - The Bears’ secondary is injury-plagued as a matchup against the Packers looms Sunday, but quarterback Justin Fields returned to practice in full Thursday, an indication that he could return to game action.

Bears hope for continued growth from Justin Fields - 670 The Score - Whenever second-year quarterback Justin Fields is medically cleared to play after suffering a left shoulder injury, the Bears know there’s plenty he can learn in the homestretch of the season.

Bears-Packers: 3 matchups to watch in Week 13 - 670 The Score - The injury-plagued Chicago Bears (3-9) welcome the rival Green Bay Packers (4-8) to Soldier Field on Sunday, and here are the key matchups to watch.

Luke Getsy: Bears QB Justin Fields likely limited all week - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears quarterback Justin Fields is likely to be limited in practice the next two days, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Thursday. That would leave his status for Sunday is question, similar to last week.

Justin Fields’ status for the Packers game is looking better after full practice - CHGO - The Chicago Bears quarterback was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice.

The Chicago Sports Podcast: The ultimate Chicago Bears quarterbacks quiz! - CHGO - Last Sunday, Trevor Siemian became the 34th quarterback to start a game for the Chicago Bears since Jim McMahon. There’s a chance that either Nathan Peterman or Tim Boyle could become the 35th this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. With that in mind, Kevin Kaduk drew up a fun Chicago Bears quarterback trivia challenge

CHGO Bears Podcast: Can the Bears defeat Aaron Rodgers in potential final game with Green Bay? - CHGO - In this episode of the CHGO Bears Podcast, the crew previews the Chicago Bears' upcoming game. Can they beat Aaron Rodgers in perhaps his final game with Green Bay?

'Soldier' Justin Fields 'looked like himself' in return to full Bears practice - NBC Sports Chicago - All signs seem to be pointing to Justin Fields returning to action Sunday vs. the Packers.

Bears-Packers game has passion flaring already amongst players - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones said he didn't fully understand the Bears-Packers rivalry until their Week 2 matchup. Now he's fired up for Round Two.

Psych! Justin Fields full participant in Bears practice on Thursday - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears quarterback Justin Fields is trying to work his way back into the lineup from a shoulder injury.

Bears overreactions: Darnell Mooney's injury should end Justin Fields' season - NBC Sports Chicago - Should Darnell Mooney's injury impact whether or not Justin Fields returns this season? Was Velus Jones a massive draft whiff? Is there an underrated offseason need? Josh Schrock dives into the mailbag as the season hits the homestretch.

Justin Fields' quarterback education continues even while out for Bears - NBC Sports Chicago - There can be no detours in the journey that will define the direction of the Bears' rebuild.

670 staff predictions: Bears-Packers - The Bears (3-9) host the Packers (4-8) on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field. Here are game predictions from our 670 The Score hosts, producers and writers.

‘Bears suck’: Justin Jones still feeling burn after loss to Pack - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears-Packers rivalry became real for defensive tackle Justin Jones, when Packers fans taunted the Bears after a 27-10 win in Week 2. “I feel like we owe them something,” he said. “I never really understood the rivalry until then.”

Bears notes: Is Alex Leatherwood closer to playing? - Chicago Sun-Times - The 2021 first-round pick whom the Bears claimed at the start of the season has yet to play a snap with the team.

Bears predictions: Week 13 vs. Packers - Chicago Sun-Times - The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ rivalry game Sunday against the 4-8 Packers.

Bears podcast: Is Packers QB Aaron Rodgers the GOAT? - Chicago Sun-Times - Seems like Bears quarterbacks are never part of that discussion.

Bears QB Justin Fields practices in full - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears quarterback Justin Fields practiced in full Thursday, a sign that he’s trending toward starting Sunday against the Packers.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Packers Injury Report: Aaron Rodgers returns to practice on Thursday - Acme Packing Company - Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) joined the signal-caller.

Packers Film Room: Examining Aaron Rodgers’ two interceptions against the Eagles - Acme Packing Company - Today’s film room breaks down two costly interceptions in Philadelphia.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Police still wait outside Antonio Brown's house to arrest him - ProFootballTalk - Free-agent receiver Antonio Brown has made himself a prisoner in his own home.

Nathaniel Hackett: Russell Wilson's height "hasn't seemed to be a problem" - ProFootballTalk - “He’s our starting quarterback and that it,” Hackett said of Wilson. “It’s never even crossed my mind.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Schweickert & Householder's WCGSL: NFL Week 13 - Bears Vs Packers - Windy City Gridiron - There’s a lot to break down about the last two games, and with Packers week upon us, why wait till Sunday?

Bears Injury Report: Justin Fields was a full participant at practice - Windy City Gridiron - But being a full practice participant isn't the same as being cleared to play an NFL game, so stay tuned...

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears recap and preview - Windy City Gridiron - Stop by our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel for Bear Bones: To IR and Back Again LIVE at FIVE as we break down the latest plus preview Bears vs Packers.

Infante's Data Drop: Bears analytical takeaways from Week 12 - Windy City Gridiron - What do the numbers say about how the Bears performed in Week 12 against the Jets?

2023 NFL Draft: Infante’s top 50 big board 3.0 - Windy City Gridiron - How do the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft stack up heading into December?

Householder's week 13 Game preview: Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers - Windy City Gridiron - He’s baaaaack

Berckes & Snyder's Bears Over Beers: How to Watch the Rest of the Season - Windy City Gridiron - JB and EJ lay out what to watch in the last third of the season

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.