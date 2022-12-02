Bears vs Packers Injury Report: Justin Fields vs Aaron Rodgers appears to be on

The Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers will meet for the 206th time on Sunday, and this one has a different feel to it. There's still plenty of "omg, I hate the Packers" flowing from Bears fans, but there are also some that are resigned to the fact that Chicago is rebuilding and realize a loss could help their draft positioning.

There's also some injury drama surrounding both teams' quarterbacks, and there's a sense that these two franchises could be heading in opposite directions because of the quarterback position. Chicago seems all-in that Justin Fields is their long-term guy, while the Aaron Rodgers era may be finally coming to a close after this season.

Earlier today, each team revealed their injury lists for Sunday's game, and there is no injury designation for Justin Skyler Fields.

The QB1 is back after receiving all the starter's reps this week and being a full participant yesterday and today.

Chicago injury report:

Larry Borom, OT (Ankle/Knee) - Out

Jaquan Brisker, S (Concussion) - Out

Kyler Gordon, CB (Concussion) - Out

Trevor Siemian, QB (Oblique) - Out

Riley Reiff, OT (Back) - Questionable

Kindle Vildor, CB (Ankle) - Questionable

While Siemian carries the "out" designation, it was reported today that he'll have surgery on his oblique and be placed on injured reserve. Nathan Peterman will be the backup on Sunday.

Both Reiff and Vildor practiced in full today.

Green Bay injury report:

David Bakhtiari, OT (Knee, illness) - Out

Darnell Savage, FS (Foot) - Doubtful

Romeo Doubs, WR (Ankle) - Questionable

De’Vondre Campbell, ILB (Knee) - Questionable

Bakhtiari will miss his fourth game this season, but this one isn't injury related as he underwent an appendectomy today.

Savage got hurt in their last game, and he didn’t practice at all this week.

Doubs hasn’t played since November 6, and he was limited all week.

Campbell was also limited the entire week at practice, and he hasn’t played since October 30.

Aaron Rodgers has been nursing a thumb and rib injury, but he’s not listed on the game’s report.

There are a lot of moving roster parts on the Bears this week, so tune in tonight at 8:00 (CT) on 2nd City Gridiron for my T Formation Conversation with Dr. Mason West as we dive into the injury list.