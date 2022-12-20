2023 NFL Draft Order: Bears currently at 2nd overall

The Chicago Bears dropped another one this week, a 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It was the Bears 7th consecutive defeat and 10th in their last 11.

That loss, partnered with the Denver Broncos 24-15 win over the Arizona Cardinals slid the Bears back into the second overall draft position in this April’s NFL Draft.

The Houston Texans still hold the top overall spot. Following the Bears, the top 5 is the Seattle Seahawks third (via Denver’s selection), the Detroit Lions are fourth (via the LA Rams selection), and the Arizona Cardinals are fifth.

If the Bears win one of their three remaining games, they would draft no worse than fourth overall. If the Bears win two of their final three, they could fall to as low as the ninth overall selection.

If you have your sights set on the top overall selection, Chicago would have to lose their three remaining games and hope Houston wins two of their final three games.

The Bears are currently a nine-point underdog to the Buffalo Bills next week, so odds are they will retain their second overall spot as they go into the final two weeks of the season against Detroit and the Minnesota Vikings.