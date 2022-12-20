Bears Reacts Survey: Week 16 Confidence Poll

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country.

The Chicago Bears hung tough with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but ultimately the best team won. Which was expected, as the best team has won in all of Chicago’s eleven losses this season, so it’s likely the Bears will bring their losing streak to eight when they square off with the (11-3) Buffalo Bills on Saturday at Soldier Field.

The Bills are similar to the Eagles in that they have an MVP candidate at quarterback, a strong running game, a legit number-one wide receiver, and a top-five defense.

But this season has never been about wins and losses; the way in which the roster was constructed told us that. It’s all about figuring out who would survive the 2022 rebuild and be a part of the core moving forward. Several Chicago rookies have flashed, and they’ve identified a handful of keepers, but the biggest question they’ve answered is at the quarterback position.

They have their guy.

In thirteen games, Justin Fields has accounted for 3,048 total yards and 23 total touchdowns. His effectiveness as a runner is greater than as a passer, but his passing efficiency has steadily improved all season. Box score scouts will tell you one thing, but those of us watching the games know the truth.

The future is bright, but there’s still plenty to glean from the present, as Fields and the Bears have three more games to go.

Are you confident in the direction of the franchise?