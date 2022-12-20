Tuesday Injury Update: A dozen names sit on first injury report of the week

With the Chicago Bears playing Saturday rather than Sunday due to the Christmas holiday, the first injury report of the week is released Tuesday instead of Wednesday. This is an estimated injury report as the Bears only held a walk through and not a full practice.

The list this week is long, but there’s actually plenty of good news to be had.

The biggest headline is that after that scary scene on Sunday, Teven Jenkins was limited at practice. Obviously, that doesn’t mean Jenkins will play this Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, but the fact that he’s out there at all is a really positive sign.

Chase Claypool was also limited at practice after missing Sunday’s game. He will be one to watch to see if he can be out there catching balls from Justin Fields against a tough Buffalo team.

Josh Blackwell, N’Keal Harry, Jaylon Johnson and Larry Borom all practiced in full, so all signs point to them being available this weekend.

However, six Bears players did not practice today. Equanimeous St. Brown remains in concussion protocol. Both Justin Jones and Riley Reiff were out with an illness as some sort of bug continues to circulate through the Bears’ locker room. Kindle Vildor continues to deal with an ankle injury and did not participate. Trevon Wesco continues to be out with his calf injury. Finally Cody Whitehair did not participate due to the knee injury he suffered on Sunday and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.