Three games left, Chicago Bears fans, three games left.
If this was Madden, at this point, I would just hit 'sim' for the rest of the season. I don't know how much more I can watch, and I just don't see the point.
First, let me start with one positive: Justin Fields is my quarterback.
Fields is not just turning heads of intelligent fans (the stupid ones still think he sucks), but he's now turning heads of defenders and has been for several weeks. Darius Slay couldn't have been more impressed by Fields. Box score scouts continue to look at Fields' passing yardage totals and ignore his dreadful receiving core or the offensive game plan, so keep figuring out ways to justify your snap judgments you dopes.
Now, regarding the rest of the team, what is there to watch? Key players that will be back next year continue to drop with injuries, and in some cases, it feels like the Bears are just rolling out practice squad players. Is Dante Pettis a key part of this team moving forward? Michael Schofield? Joe Thomas?
The Bears team shows plenty of fight, plenty of spirit, and plenty of effort, but in the end, that amounts to a whole lotta nuttin'. The Bears covered the spread against the Eagles, they hung in there against a great NFC team, but at this point, I'm right there with Justin Fields, I'm done with pats on the back and good jobs, I want to start seeing wins, and that's not happening this year with this roster.
We know Fields is the guy, let's just sim the season and get to the offseason. Let's see what Ryan Poles can do with a whole lot of money and some really strong draft picks. This team should be ready to win games next year, and if it isn't, that'll be on Poles.
The Bears can't win on Saturday. Time to spend Christmas Eve watching the Bears attempt another "victory" by being competitive. Jack Sanborn is out. Eddie Jackson is out. Darnell Mooney is out. Teven Jenkins and Chase Claypool are banged up. Let's just get to the offseason, please. I'm begging you.
Quick Hits
- Best news of today is that Teven Jenkins was limited in practice. Of course he may not play Saturday, but that was scary stuff on Sunday.
- Brad Spielberger of PFF pointed out that Jaquan Brisker leads the Bears with 3 sacks. That's an embarrassing stat for the Bears' front four.
- Did Cody Whitehair play his last snap with Chicago on Sunday? Certainly feels like it.
- Alex Leatherwood continues to prove that the Las Vegas Raiders gave up on him way too fast, but also shows flashes as to why the Raiders gave up on him so quickly.
- Velus Jones. SMH.
- Dante Pettis and Nsimba Webster were second and third on the team in terms of targets on Sunday. Let that sink in.
- If Cairo Santos can't kick field goals, why is he still the team's kicker?
- Despite injuries, the Bears' defense got back to their 'scrappy' selves that they were the first few weeks of the season
- How good are the Detroit Lions right now? They could arguably be the second-best team in the NFC right now. I know what I said.
- Justin Fields is my quarterback.
