Three games left, Chicago Bears fans, three games left.

If this was Madden, at this point, I would just hit 'sim' for the rest of the season. I don't know how much more I can watch, and I just don't see the point.

First, let me start with one positive: Justin Fields is my quarterback.

Fields is not just turning heads of intelligent fans (the stupid ones still think he sucks), but he's now turning heads of defenders and has been for several weeks. Darius Slay couldn't have been more impressed by Fields. Box score scouts continue to look at Fields' passing yardage totals and ignore his dreadful receiving core or the offensive game plan, so keep figuring out ways to justify your snap judgments you dopes.

Now, regarding the rest of the team, what is there to watch? Key players that will be back next year continue to drop with injuries, and in some cases, it feels like the Bears are just rolling out practice squad players. Is Dante Pettis a key part of this team moving forward? Michael Schofield? Joe Thomas?

The Bears team shows plenty of fight, plenty of spirit, and plenty of effort, but in the end, that amounts to a whole lotta nuttin'. The Bears covered the spread against the Eagles, they hung in there against a great NFC team, but at this point, I'm right there with Justin Fields, I'm done with pats on the back and good jobs, I want to start seeing wins, and that's not happening this year with this roster.

We know Fields is the guy, let's just sim the season and get to the offseason. Let's see what Ryan Poles can do with a whole lot of money and some really strong draft picks. This team should be ready to win games next year, and if it isn't, that'll be on Poles.

The Bears can't win on Saturday. Time to spend Christmas Eve watching the Bears attempt another "victory" by being competitive. Jack Sanborn is out. Eddie Jackson is out. Darnell Mooney is out. Teven Jenkins and Chase Claypool are banged up. Let's just get to the offseason, please. I'm begging you.

Quick Hits