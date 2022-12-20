Bears Roster Moves: Jack Sanborn placed on IR, his season is over

After Roquan Smith was traded, opportunity knocked from Jack Sanborn, and he opened the door.

Sanborn was having a tremendous rookie season, racking up tackles and cementing himself as a part of the Chicago Bears’ defense in 2023. But Sanborn won’t be on the field for the season's final three games as the Bears decided to put him on season-ending injured reserve.

Sanborn injured his ankle during the first half on Sunday against the Eagles and missed the rest of the game.

Despite only starting six games, Sanborn finished with 64 tackles (currently fifth on the team), he finished with two sacks (currently third), and 5 TFLs (also third on the roster).

Sanborn went from a UDFA from Wisconsin, and nearby Lake Zurich High School, with no role on defense, to a nice story and a future piece on the defense. It’s hard to imagine a more successful rookie season than that.

In other roster moves today, the Bears released cornerback Justin Layne, they signed linebacker Elijah Lee to the active roster off the Chiefs practice squad, and they added defensive end Terrell Lewis and linebacker Kuony Deng to their practice squad.