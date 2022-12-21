The Bear’s Den, December 21, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Justin Fields is tired of late hits, plans to ‘be on refs’ to get flags - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields is tired of taking late hits and not getting protected by the officials. After the latest no-call, he plans to start “ begging” for flags.

How Justin Fields blocked out early-season criticism to become Bears future - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields never let the noise impact him because he never heard it. He just focused on what mattered, and now the only noise around him is the kind that makes Soldier Field quake on Sundays.

Bears place Jack Sanborn on IR, ending his season - NBC Sports Chicago - Jack Sanborn was one of the surprise success stories this year when he took over middle linebacker after the Roquan Smith trade.

Bears’ Teven Jenkins back at Halas Hall, officially day-to-day - NBC Sports Chicago - Teven Jenkins suffered a scary looking injury in the first quarter of the Eagles game and needed to be hospitalized, but the Bears shared encouraging news regarding his injury on Tuesday.

Bears’ Justin Fields wants better protection from late hits - 670 The Score - In the aftermath of taking a hard blow to the head from the Eagles that didn’t draw a flag Sunday, Bears quarterback Justin Fields expressed his desire for officials to better protect him from late hits.

Extreme cold in forecast for Bears-Bills game Saturday - 670 The Score - The weather forecast for Chicago on Saturday projects a high temperature of 10 degrees, according to The Weather Channel. Wind chills could sit near 20 degrees below zero.

Bears rookie LB Jack Sanborn (ankle) shut down for season - 670 The Score - Bears rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn on Tuesday was placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury Sunday, a move that will end his season.

There are no plans to move Bears-Bills kickoff on Saturday with potential blizzard nearing - Chicago Sun-Times - Regardless, the forecast shows the Bears will be playing their coldest home game in nearly a decade Saturday.

Bears 1st-and-10: Bills missed on Patrick Mahomes, too — with a far better outcome - Chicago Sun-Times - With too many holes to fill in 2017, the Bills passed on Mahomes and traded the No. 10 pick to the Chiefs — eventually getting Josh Allen and other starters who made them Super Bowl contenders. That’s a tack the Bears might follow with a likely top-5 pick in 2023.

Justin Fields should look to Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s run-pass balance for inspiration - Chicago Sun-Times - While no one will mistake the quarterbacks for each other — Fields has about 1,800 fewer passing yards than Allen this season — Allen’s run-pass balance is a good template for the Bears in 2023 and beyond.

Bears rookie LB Jack Sanborn out for season with ankle injury - Chicago Sun-Times - He played every game, including six starts, after making the team as a rookie.

For Bears, it’s time to make a tank call - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s anathema to NFL players and coaches, but the team could really use a high pick in the 2023 draft.

NFL officials still not giving Justin Fields the calls he deserves - CHGO - Even though Justin Fields has established himself as one of the most exciting players in the NFL, the quarterback is still not getting the calls he deserves.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Ranking Justin Fields against Chicago’s all-time greats - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses where Justin Fields ranks among Chicago's all-time greats.

Bears add linebacker depth with Jack Sanborn done for the season - CHGO - On Tuesday, the Bears added linebacker depth after it was announced that Jack Sanborn would miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

CHGO Bears After Dark: Should the Chicago Bears bench Velus Jones Jr.? - CHGO - In this CHGO Bears After Dark, the crew discusses Velus Jones Jr.'s struggles and if the team should bench him.

Dannehy: Kyler Gordon Breakthrough a Great Sign - Da Bears Blog - For much of his rookie season, most of the talk surrounding Kyler Gordon has been about players the Bears could’ve had instead. But Sunday was a big step for the kid, as he prepared to close out an inconsistent but improving rookie season.

Loss to Eagles was as good a defeat as you can have - Chicago Sun-Times - Believe it or not, Bears’ future is brighter after that game.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Josh Allen limited in Tuesday practice - ProFootballTalk - Bills quarterback Josh Allen has not missed time with the right elbow injury he suffered back in the Week Nine loss to the Jets.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Jalen Hurts: I want to do what's best for the team - ProFootballTalk - Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with a right shoulder sprain as the team moves toward Saturday’s game against the Cowboys and he said on Tuesday that he’s not getting ahead of himself when it comes to his availability for that divisional matchup.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zimmerman's Hot Take Tuesday: The Chicago Bears losing streak hits seven - Windy City Gridiron - The Incoherent Rantings of a Belligerent Bears fan.

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears place Jack Sanborn on IR, his season is over - Windy City Gridiron - After a great rookie campaign, Jack Sanborn’s season has come to an end

Householder's Stock up, stock down: Chicago Bears-Philadelphia Eagles review - Windy City Gridiron - The losing makes it more difficult to find bright spots every week. The injuries don’t help, either.

