Bears vs Bills Week 16: Injuries, news, previews, score, odds, and more

On paper, this should be a lopsided contest, with the (3-11) Chicago Bears hosting the (11-3) Buffalo Bills, but last Sunday’s game looked like a mismatch too. The Bears were a 9-point underdog against the Eagles, but they played a solid game on both sides of the ball and fell by just five, 25 to 20.

Justin Fields has been doing whatever it takes to keep his team in games, and he should get some reinforcements in the returning Khalil Herbert, Chase Claypool, and N’Keal Harry, but his offensive line may be down a couple of starters.

Chicago has been eliminated from the playoffs, but they are in play for a top-three draft pick and currently sit at number two.

The Bills have already qualified for the playoffs, but they’re still battling for the number one seed in the conference along with the (11-3) Chiefs and the (10-4) Bengals, and trying to hold off the (8-6) Dolphins in the AFC East’s division title.

