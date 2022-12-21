All-22 Review: Breaking down a messy Bears offense, Velus Jones Jr, & more

Hey Bears fans! I’m live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) right now walking through the film from the Bears-Eagles game! A link to the stream is available below.

Throughout the stream I plan to talk through...

What went right on offense? What went wrong?

Velus Jones got a lot of snaps — how did he do?

How did the Bears even manage to score points on Sunday?

Who, if anyone, played well on defense?

What this game means for the rest of the season

And much, much more...

Check it out and let me know what you think!

Each Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film to help us all understand the intricacies of the game of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!