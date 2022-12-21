No Bears Players Selected to Pro Bowl for the first time since 2017

The Pro Bowl rosters are trickling out, with the full rosters listed now on the NFL’s official website. The obvious names are there - Mahomes, Allen, Gardner - with a few surprises like Roquan Smith of the Ravens.

At 3-11, nobody should realistically expect the Chicago Bears to have many players selected. With more than $124 million in upcoming cap space this offseason, per OverTheCap, the roster is full of players who, quite frankly, aren’t expected to be on this team long-term.

But surely there are a few Chicago players headed to the Pro Bowl, right?

Not one.

For the first time since the John Fox-led Bears of 2017 stumbled to 5-11, finishing last in the NFC North that year, the Bears have no players initially selected for the Pro Bowl.

Notable snubs include safety Jaquan Brisker, quarterback Justin Fields, safety Eddie Jackson, and offensive lineman Teven Jenkins.

Perhaps the most difficult pill to swallow for Bears fans is Geno Smith, stand-in quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. He was picked to the Pro Bowl over Justin Fields, who is must-watch television for the Bears despite their record, and may be putting on the most exciting season for a Bears quarterback in the Super Bowl era. He’s thrown for 2,048 yards and ran for another 1,000, the latter of which is approaching an all-time record.

It’s OK, though. It takes time and often a better record. But Justin Fields is coming. (pause)