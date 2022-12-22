Picks and Profits: Jaguars at Jets

If I were to tell you that the Jacksonville Jaguars travel to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football in Week 16, you might very well in a normal year tune out. Not so fast, my friends! The Jets are only one game back of a Wildcard berth and the Jags are suddenly back in the divisional race, just a game behind the Tennessee Titans. We’ve got some bubble team excitement!

With Mike White still unlikely to start for the Jets, Zach Wilson will continue to lead a team that had clearly moved on from him just a few weeks ago. The Jags counter with a red-hot Trevor Lawrence, winning three of their last four games including a stunning comeback against the Cowboys last week. If the Jags can negotiate past this Jets team, all that stands in their way of the AFC South title will be a moribund Texans squad and a home game against the Titans for all the marbles. Exciting stuff!

As much as I like the Jets defense, I’m believing in the Trevor Lawrence hype. Everything is starting to fall into place for this team and bonus - they get to play Zach Wilson. I’ll gladly take the Jags in essentially a pick ‘em spot here and I’ll take the over on a laughably low line just because I can’t consciously bet under on 38 unless it’s weather related.

Check out where the rest of our writers are at with this one and hit up the comments below to let us know your picks.

You can find the latest on tonight’s game right here from our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Find me on Twitter @gridironborn and join me each Sunday morning on 2nd City Gridiron YouTube as we talk lines, props, daily fantasy, and answer all of your burning questions to help you profit.