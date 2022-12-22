Bears Over Beers: What’s up with Cairo Santos?

As we wind down the 2022 NFL season, Chicago Bears coaches are looking for a way to evaluate talent on the roster to jump start the lift in building the 2023 team. What once seemed like a surefire building block has struggled with the most basic of assignments this season. Cairo Santos has missed a rather remarkable five extra points this year. Bad luck? Weather? Randomness? Jeff Berckes and EJ Snyder try to answer that question in this week’s Bears Over Beers podcast.

