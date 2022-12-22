 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bears Over Beers: What’s up with Cairo Santos?

The guys chat about the kicker and what’s left of the Bears season

By Jeff Berckes
Chicago Bears v New England Patriots Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

As we wind down the 2022 NFL season, Chicago Bears coaches are looking for a way to evaluate talent on the roster to jump start the lift in building the 2023 team. What once seemed like a surefire building block has struggled with the most basic of assignments this season. Cairo Santos has missed a rather remarkable five extra points this year. Bad luck? Weather? Randomness? Jeff Berckes and EJ Snyder try to answer that question in this week’s Bears Over Beers podcast.

Find Jeff and EJ on Twitter and keep the conversation going @gridironborn and @footballEJ.

