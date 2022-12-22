The Bear’s Den, December 22, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Why Jack Sanborn's impressive rookie season didn't surprise Bears - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears knew all about Jack Sanborn when they signed him as an undrafted rookie. "He's a football player."

Bears making special preparations for bitter cold in Chicago - NBC Sports Chicago - The Chicago weather forecast says wind chills could be around -10 degrees when the Bears and Bills kickoff on Christmas Eve.

Bears have full confidence in struggling kicker Cairo Santos - 670 The Score - The Bears remain confident in struggling kicker Cairo Santos, who has missed a field-goal attempt or extra-point attempt in four of his past five games.

Bears' Chase Claypool (knee) held out of practice Wednesday - 670 The Score - Bears receiver Chase Claypool didn’t practice Wednesday afternoon after being listed as a limited participant one day earlier. He’s suffering from a knee injury.

Bears-Bills: 3 matchups to watch in Week 16 - 670 The Score - The Bears’ run of tough games continues Saturday, when the Buffalo Bills visit on what’s forecasted to be a frigid afternoon at Soldier Field.

The Bears’ H.I.T.S. principle still beating at Halas Hall - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears have fallen from a tie for seventh to 30th in the NFL in points allowed since losing Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith. But three takeaways against an Eagles team with an NFL-low 10 turnovers was evidence the Bears’ struggling defense still has some bite.

Chase Claypool, Cody Whitehair, Teven Jenkins all miss Bears practice - Chicago Sun-Times - One day after the first piece of optimism since he hurt his knee against the Packers, Chase Claypool missed another practice Wednesday.

Bills WR Stefon Diggs shows Bears exactly what they need for QB Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields needs the advantage of knowing a defense’s attention is diverted in many directions rather than narrowed solely on him.

A mediocre NFL means things are looking up for the Bears, within reason - Chicago Sun-Times - They should be able to make a decent jump in 2023, thanks to Justin Fields, significant cap space and a lot of mediocre teams. How does 7-10 sound?

The Bears’ injured offensive line has a tough test against an experienced Bills defense - CHGO - On Saturday at Soldier Field, the Bears will go into the Week 16 matchup facing an experienced defense while having plenty of questions about their own O-line.

Five impressive receivers who should be on the Bears’ draft radar - CHGO - It's no surprise that the Chicago Bears are looking to add more talent at wide receiver. Here are five impressive players that the Bears could look to draft.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Inside the Matt Eberflus Defense - CHGO - In this episode, the crew takes a deep dive into how the Matt Eberflus defense is supposed to work.

Bears looking forward to Christmas Eve NFL game vs. Bills - NBC Sports Chicago - Many Bears have never played on Christmas Eve and think it will be a special experience.

Justin Fields' electric plays continue to leave Bears OC Luke Getsy in awe - NBC Sports Chicago - Every week Justin Fields does something that Luke Getsy has never seen. That the QB is still ascending illustrates how bright the Bears' future is with Fields at the helm.

Bears blanked on Pro Bowl for first time in 5 years - Chicago Sun-Times - Roquan Smith finally got his Pro Bowl nod. All it took, apparently, was for the Bears to trade him.

Struggling on PATs, Bears K Cairo Santos moves the spot of the ball - Chicago Sun-Times - Immediately after missing his fifth extra point of the season on Sunday, Bears kicker Cairo Santos changed the spot of the ball.

Luke Getsy: ‘We won’t sacrifice winning the game’ for Justin Fields’ record - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields needs 207 more rushing yards to pass Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s single-season record, set in 2019. He has three games to get there.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Josh Allen: Elbow felt “really good” after limiting throws yesterday - ProFootballTalk - Bills quarterback Josh Allen was listed as limited on Buffalo’s Tuesday injury report with his right elbow issue.

Aaron Rodgers: Packers QB gets defensive over rookie hand signal story - For The Win - A deep dive on Aaron Rodgers’ struggles with rookie wideouts angered the QB because...honestly, we’re not quite sure why.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Nathaniel Hackett on Russell Wilson: He's full go, it's about winning the football game - ProFootballTalk - Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett had already announced the plan for Russell Wilson to be back behind center as the starting quarterback in Week 16.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Schmitz’ All-22 Review: Breaking down a messy Chicago Bears offense, Velus Jones Jr, & more - Windy City Gridiron - Robert S. talks through the tape from the Bears’ loss to Philadelphia live on 2nd City Gridiron right now — check it out at the link below!

Infante’s 2023 NFL Draft: Prospects in Week 2 bowl games for Bears to remember - Windy City Gridiron - Bowl season is upon us, so here’s our guide of 2023 NFL Draft prospects to watch in this week’s action!

Gabriel: A Quarterback Who Could Work His Way into the First Round - Windy City Gridiron - Quarterback-needy teams could be in play for a trade with the Chicago Bears, so here’s another possible first-round QB to be aware of.

Berckes’ Ten Thoughts on the NFL: Breaking Records - Windy City Gridiron - Week 15 is in the books and records are about to be broken

THE RULES

