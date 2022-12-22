Bears vs Bills Injury Report: Jaylon Johnson questionable, 3 out, and 3 doubtful for Chicago

The Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills will play in a special Christmas Eve game at Noon from Soldier Field, and the Bears could surely use some healthy players from Santa Claus this weekend. This is one of Chicago’s largest injury reports this season, and there will be several lineup changes made on Saturday.

But before the bad news, there was good news out of Halas Hall today as head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed that running back Khalil Herbert would be activated to play against the Bills. It’ll be good to get his 6.0 yards per carry back in the lineup, but as for who’ll be blocking for him, that’s to be determined.

Bears Week 16 Injury Report:

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR (Concussion) - Out

Kindle Vildor, CB (Ankle) Out

Trevon Wesco, TE (Calf) - Out

Chase Claypool, WR (Knee) -Doubtful

Teven Jenkins, RG (Neck) - Doubtful

Cody Whitehair, LG (Knee) - Doubtful

Jaylon Johnson, CB (Finger/Ribs) - Questionable

All three doubtful Bears have not been practicing, so I expect all three to be inactive this Saturday.

Coach Eberflus said that Michael Schofield III is in line to start at one of the guard spots and that Larry Borom has been working at guard this week at practice and that they’ve liked what they’ve seen.

Johnson hurt his ribs in the game last Sunday, but he also has a broken bone in his hand, which means he may get a cast to play against the Bills.

Bills Week 16 Injury Report:

Boogie Basham, DE (Calf) - Out

Mitch Morse, C (Concussion) - Out

Jordan Phillips, NT (Shoulder) - Questionable

Ed Oliver, NT (Calf) - Questionable

Both Phillips and Oliver were limited today, but Oliver’s injury just popped up during practice.

Morse starts for Buffalo at center, and he’s started every game he’s ever played in going back to 2015 (108), so his presence will be missed.

We’ll get more in-depth on these injury reports this afternoon 5 pm CT) on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel as Mason West and Danny Meehan go live for their Bear Bones.