The Bear’s Den, December 23, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Ken’s Note: Info from Wikipedia. The Christmas truce was a series of widespread unofficial ceasefires along the Western Front of the First World War around Christmas 1914.

The truce occurred five months after hostilities had begun. Lulls occurred in the fighting as armies ran out of men and munitions and commanders reconsidered their strategies following the stalemate of the Race to the Sea and the indecisive result of the First Battle of Ypres. In the week leading up to 25 December, French, German and British soldiers crossed trenches to exchange seasonal greetings and talk. In some areas, men from both sides ventured into no man’s land on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to mingle and exchange food and souvenirs. There were joint burial ceremonies and prisoner swaps, while several meetings ended in carol-singing. Men played games of football with one another, creating one of the most memorable images of the truce. After the truce, many units refused to fire upon their foes across the trenches whom they had befriended. These units were reassigned to other parts of the front.

Ken’s Note #2: Watch all the way through the credits. Sensitive viewers may want to look away for the first 30 seconds.

BEARRRSSSS

Bears make winter storm changes at Soldier Field before Bills game - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears released a statement to help Bears fans prepare for this Saturday’s game at Soldier Field against the Bills.

How Bears plan to patch up OL if Cody Whitehair, Teven Jenkins can’t play - NBC Sports Chicago - Teven Jenkins and Cody Whitehair are both doubtful for Saturday’s game vs. the Buffalo Bills. If both guards can’t play, the Bears will have to get creative with the O-line.

Bears injuries pile up ahead of Bills Christmas Eve game - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears will be seriously short-handed on offense when they take on one of the best NFL defenses in the Buffalo Bills.

Bears among Pro Bowl Roster snubs, should Josh Blackwell get honor? - NBC Sports Chicago - There is no Pro Bowl spot dedicated to special teams gunners, but Josh Blackwell has been one of the best for the Bears.

Bears WR Chase Claypool (knee) doubtful against Bills - 670 The Score - The Chicago Bears have ruled wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee) as officially doubtful to play Saturday afternoon’s game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field.

670 staff predictions: Bears-Bills - The Bears (3-11) host the Bills (11-3) on Saturday afternoon at Soldier Field. Here are game predictions from our 670 The Score hosts, producers and writers.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Bears’ offensive line searching for elusive continuity - Chicago Sun-Times - With guards Cody Whitehair (knee) and Teven Jenkins (neck) doubtful for Saturday’s game against the Bills, the Bears’ likely will have their seventh different starting combination this season.

Bears boast best rushing attack in NFL — and now Khalil Herbert returns - Chicago Sun-Times - Herbert’s return gives the Bears an outside chance of breaking the Ravens’ NFL record for yards rushing in a season.

Bears brace for frigid temperatures Saturday - Chicago Sun-Times - With a projected high of 11 degrees, Saturday’s Bears-Bills game could prove to be one of the five-coldest ever at Soldier Field, depending on the temperature at kickoff.

Bears podcast: Bills will feel right at home with cold weather - Chicago Sun-Times - Bear weather isn’t really a thing when the opposing team comes from Buffalo.

Von Miller's praise of Justin Fields shows where Bears' QB is headed - NBC Sports Chicago - Von Miller has made a Hall of Fame career out of facing and stopping some of the NFL's best quarterbacks - he believes Justin Fields can be an all-time great, which shows how far the Bears QB has come.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears latest injury news and Buffalo Bills preview - Windy City Gridiron - Stop by our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel for Bear Bones: To IR and Back Again LIVE at FIVE as we break down the latest plus preview Bears vs Bills.

Infante's 2023 Bears mock draft: Will Anderson or Jalen Carter? - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst shares his latest Bears mock draft with the 2022 NFL regular season nearing its end.

Berckes' Picks and Profits: Jaguars at Jets - Windy City Gridiron - How to bet the Week 16 Thursday Night Football game

Householder's Week 16 Game preview: Chicago Bears-Buffalo Bills - Windy City Gridiron - For the second straight week the Bears host one of the league’s best teams.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.