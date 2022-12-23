Confidence in the Bears increases after playing Philly tough

The Chicago Bears fell to the best team in the NFL last week, the Eagles, in a close 25 to 20 contest that dropped their record to an NFC worst (3-11). Chicago has the second-worst record in the league yet our fanbase is confident in the direction the franchise is headed.

After a bye-week dip saw our Reacts confidence results hit an eight-week low of 76%, our fans have spoken, and we’re now up to 89%, which is the highest we’ve been since week 11.

Chicago took the (13-1) Eagles to the wire, and quarterback Justin Fields stacked another fine game onto his 2022 season with a passer rating of 119.5 on 14 of 21 passing, 152 yards, and 2 touchdowns, while running for 95 yards on 15 attempts. It was the best performance by a QB against the Eagles all year, and it was done with an injury-riddled offensive supporting cast.

Those 95 yards on the ground gave him an even 1,000 for the year, but his passing has improved all year long in just about every metric you want to examine. He and the Bears are in for another uphill climb tomorrow when they host the Buffalo Bills at Noon in chilly Soldier Field.

