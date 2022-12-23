Cornerback Jaylon Jones was an undrafted free agent by the Chicago Bears out of the University of Mississippi, and he not only made the team’s initial game 53-man roster but he’s appeared in every game so far this season. In 14 games, the 5’11”, 190-pounder has 40 tackles and one forced fumble while starting two games and playing in 372 snaps on defense (42%) and 152 on special teams (43%).

At Ole Miss, Jones’ position coach was 13-year NFL veteran Terrell Buckley, and in our latest Making Monsters Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan spoke with Buckley about his former pupil.

Taylor and Dylan also spoke with Jaylon’s high school coach, Tom Westerberg, about Jaylon’s time at Texas powerhouse Allen High School.

Then they finally wrap up the show by looking ahead to this Saturday’s matchup vs the Buffalo Bills.

