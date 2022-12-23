Picks and Profits: Full Weekend Slate

Can the Chicago Bears do it again? And by again, I mean can they keep it close against a Super Bowl contender? The Buffalo Bills come into town tied for the best record in the AFC in a battle to lockdown the number one seed. They have everything to play for against a Bears team battling injuries up and down the roster. It’s a big line to begin with and I’m just not sure we’ll see a Christmas miracle.

So, let’s instead turn our attention to the Houston Texans, the team with the worst record in the league, against the Tennessee Titans, who are holding on for dear life for AFC South division. I’m underwater picking the spread in these Texans games (5-7-1) so I seem to be just off predicting when they’ll be feisty. However, I am 11-2 betting the spread in Titans games and while the line is appetizingly low against the worst team in the league, I think the Texans have real upset potential here. The Titans have outperformed their preseason expectations, but now with Ryan Tannehill out for the rest of the year and the Jaguars in hot pursuit for the division crown, you have to wonder if this season doesn’t just end on a whimper.

The Texans may be a bad football team, but they’ve been giving good teams a lot of trouble in recent weeks. In fact, they arguably should’ve knocked off the Chiefs last week in a game that went to overtime. It’s a team that’s playing tough down the stretch and just itching to pull out a surprise victory somewhere. Either way, 3.5 points is enough for me to take the Texans here on the spread but I’m also going bold and taking them to win the game outright. That will put the #1 overall pick back in play for the Bears as well, setting up a potentially fascinating final two weeks.

Check out where the rest of our writers are at with this one and hit up the comments below to let us know your picks.

You can find the latest on tonight’s game right here from our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Find me on Twitter @gridironborn and join me each Sunday morning on 2nd City Gridiron YouTube as we talk lines, props, daily fantasy, and answer all of your burning questions to help you profit.