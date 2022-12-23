The Ten Minute Drill: Bills at Bears

The Buffalo Bills are coming to town on Christmas Eve. Will it be a Christmas miracle or will the Chicago Bears drop another game? Jeff Berckes and Robert Schmitz deliver the fastest preview show on the market to try and answer that question and more as Justin Fields looks to shock the world against Josh Allen’s Bills.

Note: This show was recorded just before the Bears announced that Jaylon Johnson was placed on IR.

Podcast version here:

Join us for a special Saturday edition of The Gambler’s Den on December 24 at 10 a.m. on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel, where Jeff Berckes, Ross Read, and Erik Smith talk prop bets, make game picks (spread and over/under), and go over all the essential fantasy football decisions too.