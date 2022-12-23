Bears put corners Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor on injured reserve

Yesterday, cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor were both on the Chicago Bears' final injury report for Saturday's game against the Buffalo Bills, but this afternoon the team placed both players on injured reserve, ending their season.

Johnson had been battling injuries to his ribs and a broken finger, and Vildor had been out with an ankle injury. With these two out, expect to see more from rookie UDFA's Jaylon Jones and Josh Blackwell.

The Bears also officially activated running back Khalil Herbert from injured reserve and signed cornerback Breon Borders to the active roster from the practice squad.

Wide receiver Nsimba Webster and tight end Chase Allen were both elevated to the active roster from the practice squad for tomorrow's game.

