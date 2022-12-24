Bears vs. Bills: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The (3-11) Chicago Bears could usually point to the expected “Bear Weather” to give them an advantage, but the (11-3) Buffalo Bills will feel right at home in the frigid conditions later today at Soldier Field. The Bills have been one of the best teams in the NFL all season long, and they’re looking to keep pace for the AFC’s number-one seed, so some cold weather won’t stop them.

Chicago has been competitive in games where they have no business being competitive — thanks to Justin Fields — but with some more injuries that hit them this week, their luck may be running out.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week 16 matchup.

GAME TIME

The Bears and Bills kickoff at Noon (CT) today from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, and it’s going to be cold! Weather.com is predicting “Variable cloudiness and windy. High 8F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.”

Have a safe and merry Christmas!

TELEVISION

The game can be found on CBS with Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta on the call, and if you live in the green of this 506Sports.com map, you get to see the game.

ODDS

Last I checked, our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Bears as an 8.5-point underdog, with the over/under at 39.5.

RADIO

Local radio is heard on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM, Jeff Joniak handling the play-by-play, Tom Thayer on color, and Mark Grote serving as the sideline reporter.

The Bears’ Spanish-language feed is heard on TUDN Deportes Radio 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with play-by-play by Omar Ramos and analyst Miguel Esparza.

STREAMING

You can get a sweet WCG hookup by hitting this link for fubo TV.

