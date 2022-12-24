Bears vs Bills: Live updates and open thread

This Chicago Bears (3-11) stuck around with the NFL's best Eagles last Sunday, and now today they take on another elite team, the (11-3) Buffalo Bills. The weather may be a factor, but with two quarterbacks able to make plays with their running ability, this game could have a schoolyard feel to it. Justin Fields has 1,000 yards rushing for the Bears this season, the best among all QBs, and Buffalo’s Josh Allen is fourth with 705,

You can check out ESPN’s Gamecast for live statistical updates.

Update: Bills score and now lead 14 to 10.

Update: Chicago leads the game 10 to 6 at the half.

