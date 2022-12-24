Here is the full Chicago Bears vs Buffalo Bills inactive list for this afternoon's game

Chicago Bears Inactives

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR

Trevon Wesco, TE

Chase Claypool, WR

Tim Boyle, QB

Teven Jenkins, RG

Cody Whitehair, LG

Angelo Blackson, DT

Chicago’s offensive line is going to have two new guards, so keep your fingers crossed for quarterback Justin Fields.

No Blackson is an interesting development for the Bears to get a young d-tackle for play.

Don’t forget that Khalil Herbert is back this week and will be active.

Buffalo Bills Bills Inactives

Boogie Basham, DE

Xavier Rhodes, CB

Dean Marlowe, S

Baylon Spector, LB

Mitch Morse, C

Justin Murray, OL

Tommy Sweeney, TE

Buffalo missing their starting center could open a path for a Chicago defensive tackle to make an impact.

