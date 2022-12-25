The Bear’s Den, December 25, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Instant reactions: Bears fall to Bills, tie franchise record with eighth straight loss - CHGO - The Bears played the NFC's leading team hard, but it didn't come without its costs.

Bills' plan to stop Justin Fields shows giant offseason task facing Bears - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bills knew they couldn't let Justin Fields beat them on the ground. Their plan was perfect and highlighted the deficiencies around the second-year QB.

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs shut down by Bears rookie cornerbacks - NBC Sports Chicago - Kyler Gordon, Jaylon Jones and Josh Blackwell stepped up with Kindle Vildor and Jaylon Johnson on IR to neutralize Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills passing attack.

Bears observations: Bills stop Justin Fields at frigid Soldier Field - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields and the Bears' short-handed offense couldn't find the big plays needed to deliver an upset against the Bills in freezing conditions at Soldier Field.

Bears overreactions: Re-signing David Montgomery key to critical offseason? - NBC Sports Chicago - Is re-signing David Montgomery a priority? Make-or-break time for Velus Jones? Josh Schrock answers the burning questions as the Bears' season winds down.

Ellis: Let’s hope a Bears game is never that cold ever again - 670 The Score - The Bears’ 35-13 loss to the Bills on Saturday afternoon came in frigid conditions. The 9-degree temperature at kickoff was tied for the seventh-coldest temperature for a game at Soldier Field since 1963.

Bears on 8-game skid after 35-13 loss to Bills - 670 The Score - Devin Singletary and James Cook ran for long touchdowns in the third quarter, and the Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East title by beating the Bears, 35-13, on Saturday in one of the coldest games played in Chicago.

Bears-Bills grades: I mean, what did we expect? - 670 The Score - The Bears were outclassed as they dropped to 3-12 with a 35-13 loss to the Bills on Saturday at Soldier Field. It was Chicago’s eighth consecutive loss.

Bears podcast: Bills get hot at frigid Soldier Field - Chicago Sun-Times - Cold and ugly could describe the Bears’ loss to the Bills at Soldier Field.

Velus Jones goes deep, and Justin Fields is ‘glad to finally use his speed’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ best pass of Saturday’s 35-13 loss to the Bills landed in the arms of the most unlikely receiver: rookie Velus Jones.

Bills run all over Bears’ porous defense - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears gave up 8.2 yards per carry in the 35-13 loss to the Bills, a team that is typically far more dangerous when the ball is in quarterback Josh Allen’s hands than it is when he hands it off.

3 takeaways: How did Bears CB Jaylon Johnson go from questionable to IR? - Chicago Sun-Times - Plus, a look at kicker Cairo Santos straightening himself out and the rash of fights late in the Bears-Bills game.

With Justin Fields contained, Bears’ run game withers - Chicago Sun-Times - With the wind almost literally at its back, the Bills defense focused on preventing Fields from beating them with his legs — and it worked. Fields, who came in averaging 100.8 rushing yards in his last eight games, gained just 11 yards on seven carries in 35-13 loss at Soldier Field.

Bears QB Justin Fields has spoiled us, and an ugly loss to the Bills proved it - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears quarterback, who came into the game with 1,000 rushing yards, ran for just 11 on Saturday.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Justin Fields, Chicago Bears’ offense freezes over in loss to Bills - CHGO - In this episode, the crew breaks down the Bears loss to the Bills.

Bears’ Velus Jones Jr. has his most complete game as a pro in loss against the Bills - CHGO - In the Bears’ 35-13 loss to the Bills at Soldier Field, Velus Jones Jr. had his most complete game as a pro.

Vikings win eleventh one-score game, an all-time record - ProFootballTalk - Saturday’s walk-off winner, courtesy of a 61-yard field goal from kicker Greg Joseph, gave Minnesota its eleventh one-score victory of the year, an all-time record.

Curl: Chicago Bears play better team in Buffalo Bills, lose. - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears get another opportunity to sharpen their maws on one of NFL’s best on a cold Chicago afternoon.

