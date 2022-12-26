Bears Reacts Survey: Are you confident in the direction of the franchise?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

That was an ugly game on Sunday in Soldier Field. The conditions were brutal, but watching the Chicago Bears fall 35 to 13 to the Bills was not an enjoyable experience. Sure some of the younger Bears flashed (Brisker with a sack, Gordon with a pick, and Fields to Velus for 44 yards), but the flashes were few and far between, and the difference in the two rosters was on full display.

Quarterback Justin Fields was working with Byron Pringle and Dante Pettis as his top two receivers, and he was missing his starting two offensive guards against the Bills too. The defense had five rookies starting, which bodes well for their future, but presently they are struggling.

Chicago’s lack of talent was even more evident as a couple more players landed on injured reserve last week — there are ten total on IR, including six starters — and there’s only so much the coaching staff can do to scheme around their deficiencies.

But this season was always going to be a gap year as general manager Ryan Poles got his house in order, so how confident are you that this franchise is on the right track?