Picks and Profits: Chargers at Colts (MNF Open Thread)

The Los Angeles Chargers head to the Midwest to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. When the schedules were handed out, you better believe the Monday Night Football crew assumed this was going to be a game between two of the better teams in the AFC. Instead, you’ve got a struggling Colts team coming off the worst collapse in NFL history against a Chargers team that just now seems like they’re figuring it out.

The Chargers obviously have the most on the line here as they’re currently in playoff position. Winning out would potentially set this team up with the 5-seed and a trip to the AFC South winner on Wildcard Weekend. That would be the Chargers best chance to get to the divisional round so no stubbing your toe against a team like the Colts. The Chargers are far from a perfect team, but facing Nick Foles? C’mon, this one really sets up as a no-brainer.

I’m underwater (5-8) picking against the spread for both of these teams so I may not be the guy to trust here (fade me if you must), but I like the Chargers to take care of business here. They’re the better team and headed in the right direction. Justin Herbert has consistently found success throwing the football, coming into the week second in the league in yardage despite an early season injury. They Chargers getting healthier at the right time and the Colts have to be completely dejected after last week. And again, Nick Foles? No way. Give me the Chargers to cover.

Check out where the rest of our writers are at with this one and hit up the comments below to let us know your picks.

