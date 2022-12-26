NFL Week 17 Odds: Bears a 5-point underdog in Detroit

Our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook have released many of their NFL’s week 17 lines, and they currently have the (3-12) Chicago Bears as a 5-point underdog on the road against the NFC North rival (7-8) Detroit Lions. The over/under for the game is 51.5, which is the biggest number so far this week, and the moneyline is +185 for Chicago and -215 for Detroit.

The Bears were just dismantled by the AFC best Bills on Saturday, 35 to 13, in a game they led at the half.

And the Lions just got smoked by the Panthers, 37 to 23, while allowing Carolina to rack up 320 yards on the ground. Detroit was trailing 31 to 7 midway through the third quarter, so that was never really close.

Detroit is still alive in the NFC playoff race, so Ford Field is sure to be rocking for the divisional matchup.

Which of the above plays do you like the best; the over or under, the spread, or the moneyline?