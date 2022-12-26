The Bear’s Den, December 26, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears will ruin or squander QB Justin Fields if he has to keep playing without help - Chicago Sun-Times - The return of Chase Claypool, Teven Jenkins and Cody Whitehair over the final three games would help, and other players like Cole Kmet, Khalil Herbert, Alex Leatherwood and Velus Jones need to produce.

Rookie CB Josh Blackwell making a name for himself - Chicago Sun-Times - On a Bears defense that has plummeted in the second half of the season, Blackwell is one of a few bright spots — with starters Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker — that will have the secondary heading into 2023 with the arrow pointing up.

Bears film study: On Justin Fields’ deep ball and lack of running - Chicago Sun-Times - A look at Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ successful deep ball and woeful rushing performance — and another interception by Bears rookie Kyler Gordon — in Saturday’s 35-13 loss to the Bills.

Full 7-round Chicago Bears 2023 mock draft: Christmas edition! - Bears Wire - With the holidays upon us, we put together our Christmas-inspired Bears mock draft of players we hope Poles-Claus brings us this offseason.

Bears draft update: No. 1 pick is in play after Texans win over Titans - CHGO - The Bears have a shot to pick No. 1 overall for the first time since 1947.

POLISH SAUSAGE

AFC playoff picture: Patriots, Dolphins meet in Week 17 with winner controlling playoff destiny - ProFootballTalk - The Patriots and Dolphins both lost in Week 16, but they’re not out of the NFL playoff picture by any means.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Leming’s 10 Bears Takes: 8th straight loss, closer to the No. 1 overall pick, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Despite another hard-fought effort, the Chicago Bears dropped their eighth straight game in Soldier Field on Christmas Eve. With just two games left in the season, we’re still finding reasons to watch this team in a three-win season.

Wiltfong: Bears vs Bills - Inside the snap counts, stats, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Here are all the snap counts for the Chicago Bears, a spotlight on some of their individual stats, and also a few team statistics from their 35 to 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills,

Infante’s Notes: Bears loss to Bills like getting socks for Christmas - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears lost to the Bills at home on Christmas Eve, but for now, maybe that’s okay.

