Stock up, stock down: Bears-Bills

What takeaways did we really get from Saturday’s game?

The Chicago Bears are so injured that no insight could be gathered on Justin Fields as he threw to Dante Pettis, Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr.

The weather was so cold that it seemed like offense of any kind or throwing the ball was difficult.

The defense is so depleted at this point that there really wasn’t a moment where I thought that they could realistically stop the Buffalo Bills.

Three turnovers were nice. There were a few nice throws from Fields. But for the most part, this late-season stretch has turned bleak.

It just isn’t much fun to continue to lose and watch practice squad-caliber players try and stop one of the best team’s in the league.

Stock up

Kyler Gordon, CB - The rookie continues to find his footing in the NFL. A second straight game with an interception is enough to earn him a spot on this list. Gordon is going to be one of the bright spots to keep an eye on these last two weeks. Stefon Diggs had just two catches for 26 yards.

Velus Jones Jr., WR - Jones has had a rough rookie season. Just a week ago people were arguing with me in the comments because I said he was drafted “with promise.” But this was probably his best game of the year, or at least since his debut when he scored a TD. He caught the longest pass of the day for the Bears. He also averaged 28.3 yards per kick return.

Nicholas Morrow, LB - Morrow has been a full-time starter for the Bears this year, but he really hasn’t had a lot of moments where I noticed him. And I mean that for better or worse. But he had a strong game against the Bills. He lead the team in tackles and added a nice interception and a pass defense.

Stock down

Dante Pettis, WR - Pettis had a touchdown catch, sure. He was wide open, but other than that, his game was mostly what we’ve seen. Drops, misses, and all of that. He had five targets but just two catches.

Larry Borom, G - The offensive line injuries have killed a unit that was already held together by a thread. Borom wasn’t great in his biggest return to action.

Armon Watts, DT - Watts is the Bears starting DT and he was shut out of the stat sheet against the Bills. Devin Singletary had his first 100-yard game of the season and was routinely running up the middle of the Bears’ defense. These two things are related.

Who did I miss? Who did you think was good or bad against the Bills?