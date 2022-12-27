The Bear’s Den, December 27, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Why Bears find value in winning against Lions, Vikings to end season - NBC Sports Chicago - Many Bears fans want the Bears to bench Justin Fields and lose out for a better pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Broncos’ Russell Wilson nightmare one Bears were lucky to avoid - NBC Sports Chicago - In a different universe, the Bears land Russell Wilson and the trajectory of their franchise is completely different. Instead, they landed Justin Fields and now get to watch the Broncos try and escape a nightmare of their own doing.

What Bears can expect in NFL draft trade if they land No. 1 pick - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears are in play for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.

Johnson optimistic he’ll avoid surgery on injured finger - 670 The Score - A desire to avoid surgery on an injured ring finger was the driving force for Bears top cornerback Jaylon Johnson landing on injured reserve late last week, he told the Parkins & Spiegel Show on Monday evening.

Bears have given no consideration to shutting Fields down - 670 The Score - With two games remaining in the Bears’ season, second-year quarterback Justin Fields’ body has taken a toll physically, as he has been sacked 48 times and taken dozens of hits as a runner.

Rookie LT Braxton Jones looking to be a cornerstone - Chicago Sun-Times - The fifth-round draft pick from Southern Utah has had his rookie moments this season. But he’s started every game, played every offensive snap and has a chance to be a foundation piece on the Bear’s offensive line heading into 2023. “I want to be that guy.”

Bears’ free-agent fishing hasn’t done much for their present or future - Chicago Sun-Times - It has been a particularly frustrating shutout at wide receiver, where the Bears badly needed help.

Bears QB Justin Fields healthy, won’t be shut down - Chicago Sun-Times - Coach Matt Eberflus said Fields is healthy enough to play the next two games — and will.

Why Bears won’t shut Justin Fields down for final two games of season - NBC Sports Chicago - If Justin Fields is healthy, he will finish the season. The Bears have no intention of shutting him down. Nor should they.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Denver Broncos have fired Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett - Mile High Report - It had to happen. The Denver Broncos have fired Nathaniel Hackett as the head coach of their franchise.

#BillsMafia - is this Ken Dorsey?



Which Bills player/coach/staff member drove home with a glacier on top of their car? pic.twitter.com/xkEPAenBxa — Kyle Brandt’s Basement (@KBBasement) December 26, 2022

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Bears Reacts Survey: Are you confident in the direction of the franchise? - Windy City Gridiron - Vote in this week’s confidence poll!

Wiltfong & Berckes: Chicago Bears vs Buffalo Bills cooled down review - Windy City Gridiron - Jeff and Lester come back at the Bears vs Bills game for their cooled down review right here:

Infante's 2023 NFL Draft: Prospects in Week 3 bowl games for Bears to remember - Windy City Gridiron - Bowl season is upon us, so here’s our guide of 2023 NFL Draft prospects to watch in this week’s action!

Householder's Stock up, stock down: Chicago Bears-Buffalo Bills review - Windy City Gridiron - What could we realistically gather from Saturday’s game?

Wiltfong: Bears vs Lions NFL Week 17 Odds - Chicago a 5-point underdog in Detroit - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears are an underdog on the road in Detroit against the Lions.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook