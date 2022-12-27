2023 NFL Draft Order: Bears currently 2nd overall

With just two games to go in the season, the Chicago Bears are currently slated to draft second in the 2023 NFL Draft after losing on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills.

But it’s not just the second pick that’s in play, the Bears are now in play for the first overall pick after the Houston Texans defeated the Tennessee Titans.

Here’s how it breaks down:

The Texans are 2-12-1, the Bears are 3-12. So the two teams won’t finish with the same record. If the Texans win one more game than the Bears over the last two weeks the Bears will jump them and gain the top overall spot.

The Bears finish with games in Detroit and home against Minnesota. Houston finishes with Jacksonville at home and at Indianapolis. The Colts are playing dreadful football right now and that is absolutely a game that Houston could win.

So if the Bears lose out and Houston beats Indy, the Bears will be drafting first overall. If both teams lose out, the Bears will be drafting second overall.

If the Bears win one of their final two games, they will draft no lower than fourth overall. If the Bears somehow manage to win both of their last two games, they will draft no lower than seventh.

But the first overall pick is a possibility, we will see how it plays out over the last two Sundays of the year.