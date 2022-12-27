Hot Take Tuesday: Merry Christmas?

Another loss, more injuries and less reason to watch the 2022 Chicago Bears.

Two games to go but more importantly, the top overall pick is in play. I’ve told fans all along that I never cheer for losses, unless the number one play is in pick, and thanks to Lovie Smith, hell yes, the number one pick is in play!

The Bears are second, but they could be first. Two more Bears losses and one more Texans win, and the Bears have the top spot. Not only do they have the top spot, but they don’t need a quarterback! That means it’s time to hold that pick for ransom. Who wants Bryce Young? Who wants him? He can be had for a very large price!

The second overall pick is nice, but if you think someone is going to pay a similar price for CJ Stroud or Will Levis than they will for Young, than pass whatever you have in that bong and let me take a rip because they aren’t in the same hemisphere.

I’m all in for the top pick. If you told me in August the Bears would be 3-12 and possibly picking first overall I would have been seriously disappointed, not because they were that bad, but because anyone could have seen the Bears weren’t winning more than about 6 games this year with this roster, but because if they were at 3 wins, I would have assumed that either one, Justin Fields was injured and missed significant time, or two, that he stinks. The fact that neither is true and they could have that impactful of a pick is about the best-case scenario for this team.

So let’s go Texans! Week 18 you play the Indianapolis Colts, and that team is cooked. Win one more for Lovie. Lovie, win one more for the Chicago Bears, let’s get that top pick and make this season the absolute best-case scenario for year one of Ryan Poles tenure as Bears’ GM.

