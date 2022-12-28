The Bear’s Den, December 28, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears 1st-and-10: Offensive line is biggest hurdle for GM Ryan Poles - Chicago Sun-Times - A lot of the Bears’ holes are obvious, but the offensive line is a little tricky. The Bears lead the NFL in rushing, but are last in sacks. With a key year for Justin Fields coming up in 2023, it’s up to Poles — a former guard at Boston College — to get the offensive line right.

Sports in 2023: Dreaming about next year amid the dreading of this year - Chicago Sun-Times - Here are some hopes and fears for 2023 — for Chicago sports and beyond.

Bears rookie LT Braxton Jones looking to be a cornerstone - Chicago Sun-Times - The fifth-round draft pick from Southern Utah has had his rookie moments this season. But he’s started every game, played every offensive snap and has a chance to be a foundation piece on the Bear’s offensive line heading into 2023. “I want to be that guy.”

CHGO Bears After Dark: Can Chicago Bears Kyler Gordon become a top cornerback in 2023? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses the Chicago Bears’ young secondary, including rookie Kyler Gordon. Can he turn into one of the best cornerbacks in 2023?

Could Tee Higgins, DeAndre Hopkins be possibility for Bears in 2023? - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears still need an elite No. 1 receiver. Could DeAndre Hopkins, Tee Higgins, or Mike Evans be a trade option this offseason?

In Braxton Jones, Bears may have a ‘cornerstone’ left tackle - 670 The Score - The 23-year-old Jones has asserted himself well as an NFL rookie. He ranks 16th out of 58 tackles in Pro Football Focus’ grades and is the top-ranked rookie tackle – from a class that featured six tackles selected in the first round.

POLISH SAUSAGE

When There’s Nothing to Say, Say Nothing - Da Bears Blog - I have nothing more to say about the 2022 Chicago Bears. So here are some thoughts on the other teams.

Broncos believe Russell Wilson is fixable - ProFootballTalk - The Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday and a big reason why he lasted just 15 games in Denver was the play of quarterback Russell Wilson.

George Paton: No one to blame but me - ProFootballTalk - “As I told the players yesterday, I take full responsibility for where we are as a football team. I brought in the head coach, I brought in most of the players,” Paton said.

Broncos CEO Greg Penner: I'm going to rely heavily on George Paton as we make changes - ProFootballTalk - “He understands the work that needs to be done in this offseason. And I’m going to rely on him heavily as we go through and make these changes.”

Jeff Saturday: Nick Foles will remain Colts' starting quarterback - ProFootballTalk - Monday night Foles completed 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards, with no touchdowns, three interceptions and seven sacks, in the Colts’ 20-3 loss to the Chargers.

Bethune-Cookman hires Ed Reed as its next head coach - ProFootballTalk

- HBCU lost a Hall of Fame defensive back turned head coach when Deion Sanders left Jackson State to go to Colorado. A few weeks later, another Hall of Fame defensive back is starting his head coaching career at a HBCU.

Russell Wilson saga: Bears fans can celebrate the one who got away - Chicago Sun-Times - Former GM Ryan Pace’s failed pursuit of QB Russell Wilson is an event Bears fans can celebrate.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zimmerman's Hot Take Tuesday: Merry Christmas? Top overall pick in play for Bears - Windy City Gridiron - The Incoherent Rantings of a Belligerent Bears fan

Zimmerman: 2023 NFL Draft Order - Chicago Bears currently 2nd overall - Windy City Gridiron - With another loss, the Chicago Bears maintain drafting second in the NFL Draft.

Gabriel's 2023 NFL Draft: Breaking Down Alabama Edge Will Anderson - Windy City Gridiron - Our resident scout, Greg Gabriel, gives his report on Alabama Edge Will Anderson, a possible first-round pick of the Bears.

