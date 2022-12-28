Cole Kmet is the Bears 2022 Jeff Dickerson Good Guy Award Winner

Every year the Chicago chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America selects their recipient for the Jeff Dickerson Good Guy Award among Chicago Bears players, coaches, or administrators, and this year’s winner is tight end, Cole Kmet.

Last year the Good Guy Award was renamed to honor Jeff Dickerson, the former Bears beat writer for ESPN that passed away a year ago after a fight with colon cancer. The award is given every season to an individual for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs.

Kmet grew up a Bears fan in nearby Arlington Heights, so he’s well aware of the impact Dickerson had in Chicago media, saying, “To get an award in his name is really special.”

Today is the one-year anniversary of Dickerson’s death, which made today’s announcement at Halas Hall an emotional one for all in attendance.

Cole Kmet is the Jeff Dickerson Good Guy Award winner for the Chicago chapter of the PFWA. He accepted the award in front of JD’s parents, George and Sandy. pic.twitter.com/CrYNykfpsf — Colleen Kane (@ChiTribKane) December 28, 2022