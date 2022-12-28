Bears Injury Update: Teven Jenkins practices in full

Chicago Bears fans held their collective breath just a couple of weeks ago as Teven Jenkins lay motionless facedown on the turf before he was carefully wheeled off on a cart. The injury was to Jenkins’ neck, and many of the actions taken were precautionary, but nobody knew how serious the injury was.

Jenkins did not play the following week, but good news came out today as Jenkins was a full participant in practice.

The injury report was largely a good one as Andrew Brown, Justin Jones, Dante Pettis, Sterling Weatherford, Trevon Wesco and even Cody Whitehair were all limited.

Only two Bears on the active roster did not participate. Equanimeous St. Brown remains in concussion protocol and sidelined. Chase Claypool continues to nurse that knee injury and did not suit up as well.

Obviously, the limited players will have to be watched carefully moving forward this week, especially Whitehair, who missed last week and had been previously reported that his knee injury was significant and he could miss the remainder of the season.