Bears claim Michael Ojemudia off waivers, Taco Charlton waived

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears claimed cornerback Michael Ojemudia off waivers from the Denver Broncos, and they waived defensive end Taco Charlton.

Ojemudia (6’1”, 200 pounds) was drafted in the third round by the Denver Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft after playing at the University of Iowa. As a rookie, he started 11 games and played in all 16 for Denver, but the last two years he began each season on injured reserve. In all, he has appeared in 21 games, starting 12, with 73 tackles, eight passes defended, and four forced fumbles. This season he has only appeared in three games and played 25 total snaps.

During Charlton’s brief time in Chicago, he played in five games, 69 total snaps, while making three tackles.

They also signed cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. to their practice squad earlier today. Stroman was with the Bears all offseason before being released before the season.