Bears vs Lions: Everything you need to know for Week 17

On Sunday, the (3-12) Chicago Bears will take on the (7-8) Detroit Lions in a game that’s still quite important for both teams. The Lions are still trying to shoehorn themselves into the NFC playoff bracket, and they desperately need a win to keep their hopes alive. They are currently ninth and bunched up with four other bubble teams, and while a loss wouldn’t officially eliminate them, their chances would drastically plummet.

The Bears “need” this game for other reasons. The coaches and players all want to end their disappointing season on a high note, but a loss gets them closer to a top-three draft pick and keeps the chance at the number-one overall selection alive.

This game features two of the worst defenses in the NFL, which is why the over/under is the highest of any game this week at 52 points. With the contest taking place in the controlled environment of Ford Field, I expect a lot of scoring.