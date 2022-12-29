Picks and Profits: Cowboys at Titans

The Dallas Cowboys are feeling good, bouncing back from a heartbreaking loss to take care of the Eagles at home in Week 16. They travel to take on the reeling Tennessee Titans, who just dropped a game to the Houston Texans, which could cost them the AFC South. Two teams going in the opposite directions, represented by an absolutely giant line that probably would have been much closer had these teams played early in the year.

With Dallas’s offense hitting on all cylinders, they could take care of most if not all of the 44 points on the total. That makes the over the easiest choice to make here. Titans losing to the Texans might just be a white flag on the season. They’re starting their rookie quarterback the rest of the way and he has looked like the raw prospect many thought he was coming out. He’ll have his hands full with an opportunistic Dallas defense, who likes to take the ball away. Explosive offense plus opportunistic defense is a recipe for double digit wins so I’m rolling with Dallas on the short week to keep it going.

