The Bear’s Den, December 29, 2022

Bears’ Cole Kmet honored with Jeff Dickerson Good Guy Award - 670 The Score - Bears tight end Cole Kmet on Wednesday was recognized as the Jeff Dickerson Good Guy Award winner, an honor given to a player who best accommodates the local media with their jobs.

Bears WR Chase Claypool (knee) still sidelined - 670 The Score - Bears receiver Chase Claypool continues to deal with a knee injury and was sidelined from practice once again Wednesday. He hasn’t played since Dec. 4.

Justin Fields proud of Bears’ mindset amid difficult season - 670 The Score - Bears quarterback Justin Fields is proud of the work his team has put in and the professionalism it has showcased despite struggling with a 3-12 record.

Bears DE Trevis Gipson’s season lost in transition - Chicago Sun-Times - After getting seven sacks in the Bears’ 3-4 defense last season, Gipson has just two sacks in Matt Eberflus’ 4-3 this season — none since Week 2. He knows it’s up to him to get it right. “This is a totally different scheme ... but that’s no excuse for my production.”

The NFL’s slide rule was not made with Bears’ Justin Fields in mind - Chicago Sun-Times - Does the Bears quarterback have an unfair advantage?

Bears QB Justin Fields healthy, eager for wins in final two games - Chicago Sun-Times - While much of the attention is on the Bears’ draft position and their future, Fields is simply sick of being on an eight-game losing streak.

Bears Jaquan Brisker won’t change how he plays despite Derwin James’ MNF ejection - CHGO - Bears safety Jaquan Brisker didn't agree with Derwin James being ejected for his hit on Ashton Dulin in last Monday Night's game between the Chargers and Colts.

What Justin Fields and Matt Eberflus value in final two games of 2022 season - CHGO - With only two games remaining in the 2022 regular season, Justin Fields and Matt Eberflus still have plenty to gain in their first year together.

CHGO Bears Podcast: From Justin Fields to Arlington Heights, what are the top Bears stories of 2022? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew goes back and discusses what have been the top Chicago Bears stories of the year.

Justin Fields' ability to deal with adversity highlights Year 2 growth - NBC Sports Chicago - Of all the ways Justin Fields has grown in Year 2, his ability to adapt to change and fight through adversity might be what benefits him and the Bears the most going forward.

Justin Fields gets Bears OL grills for QB Christmas gifts - NBC Sports Chicago - It's NFL tradition for quarterbacks to get their offensive line a gift for Christmas. The Bears were very happy with Justin Fields' gift this season.

Why Justin Fields believes Bears winning now will have benefits later - NBC Sports Chicago - Most Bears fans want the team to tank for the 2023 NFL Draft. Justin Fields believes winning against the Lions or Vikings will be helpful, too.

Bears lineup changes coming in NFL Week 17 game vs. Lions - NBC Sports Chicago - Matt Eberflus has tinkered with the Bears lineup over the second half of the season, and said more changes are coming against the Lions.

Three Tech: The Bears biggest need heading into the 2023 offseason - Bear Report - Breaking down why the three technique may just be the Chicago Bears most important position to address during the 2023 offseason.

Week 16 NFC North Recap: Packers, Vikings, close out week with close wins - Bear Report - The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers both had close wins in week 16, writes Usayd Koshul in his weekly NFC North recap.

Davante Adams expresses support for Derek Carr but declines to address the future - ProFootballTalk - “I’m not going to sit here and go on and on, but obviously I support my guy,” a subdued Adams said, via video from Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We’ve got to finish this season out the best way we can possible with all things considered at this point. Anything else that you guys got, you can leave that for coach or for Derek.”

Russell Wilson "devastated" that Nathaniel Hackett was fired, "wish I could've played better" - ProFootballTalk - “This season has been a season we never thought was going to happen the way it did. He was a guy who put all of his time and all of his effort into us as players, as staff members, everybody, coaches as well. I think he’s an amazing coach, one of the brighter minds I’ve been around.”

LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte does an about-face, declares for NFL draft - ProFootballTalk - On Wednesday night, Boutte posted a simple Twitter message: “After careful thoughts and consideration, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL draft.”

Report: Derek Carr steps away from Raiders to avoid "obvious distractions" - ProFootballTalk - According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” So, Carr won’t practice and will be listed as not-injury related.

Bears claim Michael Ojemudia off waivers, cut Taco Charlton - ProFootballTalk - The Bears claimed cornerback Michael Ojemudia off waivers Wednesday, a day after the Broncos waived him. The team announced the move.

Bears notebook: RG Teven Jenkins says he’ll play vs. Lions in return from neck injury - Chicago Sun-Times - Plus, Justin Jones is moving positions, a new cornerback arrives and more.

Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson making an argument for Bears to draft a DE - Chicago Sun-Times - Hutchinson has been promising enough in his rookie season that even Justin Fields, an Ohio State alum, was comfortable giving credit to the Michigan man.

QB Justin Fields keeps pushing as tumult continues on offensive line and at wide receiver - Chicago Sun-Times - That’s nothing new to Fields, who has endured turbulence and dysfunction throughout his two seasons. It’s impressive that he has developed in spite of the Bears being the Bears.

Wiltfong's Sackwatch: Breaking down the 2 sacks allowed by Chicago - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears gave up just two sacks this week!

Wiltfong: Bears claim Michael Ojemudia off waivers, Taco Charlton waived - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are making moves.

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears Injury Update - Teven Jenkins practices in full - Windy City Gridiron - After a scary injury just two weeks ago, Teven Jenkins returned to practice in full on Wednesday.

Wiltfong: Cole Kmet is the Bears 2022 Jeff Dickerson Good Guy Award Winner - Windy City Gridiron - Some positive vibes coming out of Halas Hall today.

Zimmerman: Kevin Fishbain - Poles got lucky with Braxton Jones and Teven Jenkins - Windy City Gridiron - The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain joins the Bears Banter podcast!

Infante's 2023 NFL Draft interviews: Troy linebacker Carlton Martial - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst had the chance to speak with the FBS all-time leader in tackles.

Berckes' Ten Thoughts on the NFL: Predictions Revisited - Windy City Gridiron - What I got right and wrong from the preseason

