Report: Kevin Warren a candidate for Chicago Bears Team President; Cliff Stein Also Interviewed for Team President Per Source



Well this is a surprise.

The last time we heard of anything regarding the Chicago Bears’ future at their Team President position was when Ted Phillips announced he’s retiring upon the conclusion of the 2022 regular season. Outside of that, nothing else. Not even a peep as far as legitimate candidates are concerned.

Moments ago that has all changed. Per Pete Thamel of ESPN, the single most powerful source of information for collegiate football, has revealed Kevin Warren is among the final candidates.

Sources: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has emerged as a top candidate to be the next President/CEO of the Chicago Bears. He’s interviewed in person for the job and is considered among the final candidates. The process is expected to wrap up in the upcoming weeks. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 29, 2022

The current B1G Ten Commissioner has previously worked with the Minnesota Vikings as a senior ranked official within their front office as well. He played an instrumental role in the finalization of the Vikings deal for U.S. Bank Stadium, and per previous reports, the Chicago Bears hired Mortenson to design their proposed stadium at Arlington Heights. Kevin Warren comes in well recommended and with high regards in terms of his experience with leading major sports organizations.

And that’s not all!

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Chicago Bears have also interviewed with current Senior Vice President and General Counsel Cliff Stein for their Team President vacancy. Cliff has worked with the Chicago Bears since 2002, including his role as the chief cap guru/contract negotiator for an extended part of his stay. His interview should come as no surprise. Much like Kevin Warren, Cliff Stein has always been a person held in high regard within the Bears’ organization. How far those interviews will go remains to be seen.

As developments happen we’ll update everyone on this suddenly fast paced situation.