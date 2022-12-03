Bears fans confident the franchise is trending in a positive direction

Our SB Nation Reacts results have been surprising to me this season. In seasons past, these always massively fluctuated with wins and losses, but the Chicago Bears have lost five straight games in the midst of a 3-9 season, and there’s still 78% of us confident that this franchise is heading in the right direction. There are only thirteen fanbases more confident in their teams than we are, and I’m certain it’s all because we collectively believe that we finally have a quarterback.

Justin Fields will be back on Sunday to face the rival Packers and win or lose, many of us are more invested in his development.

Can he drag this talentless offense to 30 points scored as he did during the last five games he played in?

Can he continue to grow as a passer and build off the 99.9 passer rating he compiled in those last five games?

The 2022 season only has five games remaining for the Bears, and if Fields continues to flash, our confidence will remain high regardless of the scoreboard.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.