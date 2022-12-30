Picks and Profits: Full Sunday Slate

The Chicago Bears travel to take on the Detroit Lions in the penultimate weekend of the 2022 NFL regular season. The Bears are alive for a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and the Lions absolutely need to win this one if they want to sneak into the back end of the playoffs. The Bears were exposed by arguably the best team in the league in the second half of last week’s blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, but at some point it’s simply a reflection of the talent on the field. With the number of injured players on injured reserve, this Bears defense is barely recognizable from Week 1. Heading up to Detroit is a tall task for an offense that has moved the ball well all year.

On the other side of the ball, the Bills excellent defense shut down Justin Fields and his ragtag supporting cast. The Lions defense will not provide nearly the same level of resistance, and I believe that Fields can rebound in a big way. In other words, this one sets up for a lot of points so let’s grab the over here. As for the spread, I just think the Bears are playing tough, but they don’t have enough in the tank to close anyone out. That’s fine in a lost season, but I can’t in good conscience endorse putting money on the beloved. I think the Lions win and cover.

Check out where the rest of our writers are at this weekend, and hit up the comments below to let us know your picks.

