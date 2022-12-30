 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL Draft: Top 75 big board before NY6 games

With the NFL offseason just a few weeks away, who are the top 75 prospects on WCG’s lead draft analyst’s board?

By Jacob Infante
NCAA Football: Ohio State Spring Game Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

No football-related feeling surpasses watching the Bears dominate, which I haven’t seen much of in my lifetime. However, the only thing that comes close is knowing that the Bears have significant draft capital in their arsenal.

I know my way of thinking isn’t one that everybody agrees with, but as a fan of the team and a fan of draft analysis, I’d rather my favorite team have a bad record with a bright future ahead than them be mediocre with a lack of resources like they had been in the previous three seasons. There is a more clear path to long-term success, and that starts with an early first-round pick.

The Bears currently hold the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. If they lose out and the Texans win at least one of their remaining two games, the first pick will belong to Chicago. The absolute lowest pick the Bears can end the regular season with as of this writing is the No. 7 pick, and that would require a variety of specific circumstances to take place. It seems likely that the Bears will end up with a top-5 pick at the very least, if not one of the first two picks in the draft.

Since they are on track to have three picks within the first 70 selections, I decided to publicly expand my big board to the top 75 players. I will continue to publish more of my rankings in big board updates during the offseason, and the entirety of my big board will be released on my Patreon.

Of the players ranked in the top 50 of my last big board, Missouri cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine has been the only player to announced his intent to stay in school for another year. LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte initially decided to return to college, but he recently reversed his decision and declared for the draft. Therefore, he is back on my big board.

Without further ado, here are the top 75 players currently on my big board for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jacob Infante’s 2023 NFL Draft Top 75 Big Board

Rank Player Position School Previous Rank
Rank Player Position School Previous Rank
1 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama 1
2 Jalen Carter DL Georgia 2
3 Bryce Young QB Alabama 3
4 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson 4
5 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State 5
6 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern 6
7 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson 9
8 Bijan Robinson RB Texas 13
9 Jordan Addison WR USC 7
10 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia 12
11 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon 32
12 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech 15
13 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State 11
14 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State 14
15 Quentin Johnston WR TCU 8
16 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State 16
17 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame 10
18 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson 17
19 Siaki Ika DL Baylor 18
20 John Michael Schmitz C Minnesota 22
21 Cam Smith CB South Carolina 23
22 Brian Branch S Alabama 33
23 Broderick Jones OT Georgia 19
24 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee 30
25 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State 46
26 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois 44
27 Darnell Washington TE Georgia 25
28 Will Levis QB Kentucky 20
29 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU 27
30 Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland 21
31 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas 26
32 Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame 34
33 O'Cyrus Torrence OG Florida 31
34 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M 24
35 Clark Phillips III CB Utah 29
36 Josh Downs WR North Carolina 28
37 Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma 37
38 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee 48
39 Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State N/R
40 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama 35
41 Noah Sewell LB Oregon 36
42 Eli Ricks CB Alabama 39
43 Cody Mauch OT North Dakota State 40
44 Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State 42
45 Matthew Bergeron OT Syracuse N/R
46 Derick Hall EDGE Auburn 43
47 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia 50
48 Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee 41
49 Henry To'o To'o LB Alabama 45
50 Zach Harrison EDGE Ohio State N/R
51 BJ Ojulari EDGE LSU N/R
52 Anthony Richardson QB Florida N/R
53 Gervon Dexter DL Florida 47
54 Andre Carter II EDGE Army N/R
55 Zach Evans RB Ole Miss N/R
56 Andrew Vorhees OG USC N/R
57 Jaquelin Roy DL LSU 38
58 Sedrick Van Pran C Georgia N/R
59 Devon Achane RB Texas A&M N/R
60 Zach Charbonnet RB UCLA N/R
61 Rashee Rice WR SMU N/R
62 Blake Freeland OT BYU N/R
63 Cedric Tillman WR Tennessee N/R
64 Mazi Smith DL Michigan N/R
65 Zay Flowers WR Boston College N/R
66 Jack Campbell LB Iowa N/R
67 Garrett Williams CB Syracuse N/R
68 Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State N/R
69 Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU N/R
70 Marvin Mims WR Oklahoma N/R
71 Roschon Johnson RB Texas N/R
72 Dawand Jones OT Ohio State N/R
73 Tyler Davis DL Clemson N/R
74 Brandon Joseph S Notre Dame N/R
75 Cooper Beebe OG Kansas State N/R

