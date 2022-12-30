2023 NFL Draft: Top 75 big board before NY6 games

No football-related feeling surpasses watching the Bears dominate, which I haven’t seen much of in my lifetime. However, the only thing that comes close is knowing that the Bears have significant draft capital in their arsenal.

I know my way of thinking isn’t one that everybody agrees with, but as a fan of the team and a fan of draft analysis, I’d rather my favorite team have a bad record with a bright future ahead than them be mediocre with a lack of resources like they had been in the previous three seasons. There is a more clear path to long-term success, and that starts with an early first-round pick.

The Bears currently hold the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. If they lose out and the Texans win at least one of their remaining two games, the first pick will belong to Chicago. The absolute lowest pick the Bears can end the regular season with as of this writing is the No. 7 pick, and that would require a variety of specific circumstances to take place. It seems likely that the Bears will end up with a top-5 pick at the very least, if not one of the first two picks in the draft.

Since they are on track to have three picks within the first 70 selections, I decided to publicly expand my big board to the top 75 players. I will continue to publish more of my rankings in big board updates during the offseason, and the entirety of my big board will be released on my Patreon.

Of the players ranked in the top 50 of my last big board, Missouri cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine has been the only player to announced his intent to stay in school for another year. LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte initially decided to return to college, but he recently reversed his decision and declared for the draft. Therefore, he is back on my big board.

Without further ado, here are the top 75 players currently on my big board for the 2023 NFL Draft.