The Bear’s Den, December 30, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Jameson Williams demands attention from Bears defense - NBC Sports Chicago - The Lions traded up to select Jameson Williams in first round of the 2022 NFL Draft despite an ACL injury, and he’s finally made it back on to the field.

Kevin Warren would make perfect sense to be Bears’ next president - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears have interviewed Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren to be their next team president. Hiring Warren would represent a shift in philosophy for the Bears, but it’s a decision that would make a lot of sense.

Raiders’ Derek Carr decision starts QB carousel Bears can take advantage of - NBC Sports Chicago - Whether or not the Raiders become a team the Bears can take advantage of in an NFL draft trade, their decision to bench Derek Carr starts the QB carousel that should benefit the rebuilding Bears.

Chase Claypool eager to reward Bears’ faith - 670 The Score - Bears receiver Chase Claypool is aware of the perception that comes with his place on the team after Chicago paid a hefty price to acquire him in a trade with Pittsburgh on Nov. 1.

670 staff predictions: Bears-Lions - The Bears (3-12) visit the Lions (7-8) on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field. Here are game predictions from our 670 The Score hosts, producers and writers.

Sitting Justin Fields ‘not realistic’ to Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy - Chicago Sun-Times - Getsy was resolute in his belief that Fields needs as much experience as he can get in the last two games. “Every opportunity and every experience we can expose him to will create a better version of him,” Getsy said.

WR Chase Claypool: Dealing for me was ‘great trade’ for Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - Claypool hears what Bears fans are saying — that he might not be more valuable than the second-round draft pick, currently No. 34, the Bears sent to the Steelers to acquire him.

Bears podcast: Will Big Ten commissioner go pro again? - Chicago Sun-Times - While Justin Fields is focusing on ending the season with a pair of victories, a surprising name has turned up in the Bears’ search for a new president.

Bears WRs Chase Claypool, Equanimeous St. Brown return to practice - Chicago Sun-Times - Both were limited in Thursday’s outdoor practice at Halas Hall, but that’s still progress for a unit that has struggled mightily in recent weeks.

Bears interview Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren for president job - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears have interviewed Big Ten president Kevin Warren, who is considered a finalist for their soon-to-be vacant president/CEO position, a source confirmed Thursday.

Why Kevin Warren is a strong candidate to be the Bears’ next team president - CHGO - The Big Ten commissioner is a reported finalist to succeed Ted Phillips at Halas Hall.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Can Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears spoil the Lions’ playoff hopes? - In this episode, the crew previews the Chicago Bears matchup against the Detroit Lions. Can Justin Fields lead the team and spoil the Lions' playoff hopes?

Why Bears won't trade for Davante Adams this offseason - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears would love to have Davante Adams to help Justin Fields and the offense. But it's not going to happen.

A TRAGIC DAY IN THE RIVALRY

Legacy of Chuck Hughes goes deeper than being only NFL player to die on field during a game - Yahoo Sports - Chuck Hughes’ relatives are certain that his death forced the NFL to install defibrillators in every stadium and changed players’ perceptions about faking injuries at the end of games. But they suggest something bigger about Hughes’ impact on the game. Ken’s Note: Prior to when this picture was taken, Dick Butkus (51) saw Hughes collapse and frantically signaled for help from the sidelines medical staffs. This article is from 2013 but it’s very good.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Jerry Jeudy: I'm tired of reading false narratives about Russell Wilson - ProFootballTalk - “I’m just tired of reading things about my boy, making it seem like he’s not a good teammate.” Jeudy said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “Other unnecessary stuff that’s not true and I just wanted to get it out in the air that he is a good teammate and he is a hard working teammate. I just feel like I needed to get that out there because there’s a lot of false narratives out there.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Duerrwaecter: Kevin Warren a candidate for Chicago Bears Team President; Cliff Stein Also Interviewed - Windy City Gridiron - The current commissioner of the B1G Ten conference has already interviewed in person for the top job at Halas Hall. Additionally, current General Counsel Cliff Stein has interviewed for the same job.

Curl: 2022 NFL Week 17, Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions. 5 Questions with Pride of Detroit: a promising litter of Lions rookies central to success - Windy City Gridiron - We chat with Pride of Detroit’s Mike Payton to get some insight into the friendliest of our division rivals

Chicago Bears latest injury news and Detroit Lions preview - Windy City Gridiron - Stop by our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel for Bear Bones LIVE at FIVE as we break down the latest plus preview Bears vs Lions.

Kevin Warren a candidate for Chicago Bears Team President; Cliff Stein Also Interviewed - Windy City Gridiron - The current commissioner of the B1G Ten conference has already interviewed in person for the top job at Halas Hall. Additionally, current General Counsel Cliff Stein has interviewed for the same job.

Householder's Chicago Bears-Detroit Lions 2022 Week 17 game preview - Windy City Gridiron - The Lions were among the hottest teams in the league until last week. Can the Bears play spoiler?

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.