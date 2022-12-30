Bears vs Lions Injury Report: Teven Jenkins and Cody Whitehair return for Chicago

The final injury report is out for the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions in advance of their New Year’s Day tilt this Sunday, and Chicago’s offense has a few players set to make their return, but there are still some questions to be answered.

The good news is that starting guards Cody Whitehair and Teven Jenkins carry no injury designation for the game and will play.

The bad news is that there are still three questionable skill players listed, and even though wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown is not on the report, he still technically hasn’t cleared concussion protocol. He’ll be evaluated in the next couple of days, and the Bears will need to have a final decision on their inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff.

Here’s the Bears’ injury report:

Sterling Weatherford, LB (Illness) - Out

Ja’Tyre Carter, G (Back) - Out

Chase Claypool, WR (Knee) - Questionable

Dante Pettis, WR (Ankle) - Questionable

Trevon Wesco, TE (Calf) - Questionable

Pettis hurt his ankle on Wednesday, sat out Thursday, and was limited at today’s practice. Both Claypool and Wesco were limited the last couple of days.

Lions injury report:

Kayode Awosika, G (Ankle) - Out

DeShon Elliott, S (Shoulder) - Out

Justin Jackson, RB (Hip) - Questionable

Frank Ragnow, C (Foot) - Questionable

Josh Woods, LB (Biceps) - Questionable

Elliot starts for them at safety, so in his place with be second-year defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu, who struggled a week ago per our sister site, Pride of Detroit.

Ragnow has been managing his injury for a while now and is expected to start.

Everyone else on their report is a backup.

Join me and Dr. Mason West later tonight (8:00 CT) for my T Formation Conversation Bears vs Lions preview as we get more in-depth on the injured Chicago players.