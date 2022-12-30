Fan confidence wanes in the Chicago Bears franchise

Fan's confidence in the Chicago Bears increased two weeks ago after watching their favorite team drop a close one to the NFC's best Philadelphia Eagles, but last week the loss to the Buffalo Bills was too much to bear. While the final looked lopsided (35 to 13), keep in mind this was a one-score game midway through the fourth quarter.

The undermanned Bears played the AFC's best team about as close as one would expect, but that wasn't enough for our Reacts confidence voters this week as we dropped down to 77%

Next up for Chicago is a winnable game in Detroit against the Lions, but these aren't the same Lions that beat the Bears 31 to 30 back on November 13. Detroit is (6-2) in their last eight games and has climbed into relevancy in the NFC playoff race at (7-8). Quarterback Jared Goff has had a nice bounce-back season, and he leads a top-five offense with help from wide out Amon-Ra St. Brown, center Frank Ragnow, right tackle Penei Sewell, and running back Jamaal Williams.

Detroit has a bottom-five defense, so the Bears should be able to move the ball on them, but if this game ends up in a shootout, I don't think the Bears have the talent on defense to stop the Lions.

