2023 NFL Draft: Prospects in New Year’s Six bowl games for Bears to remember

The 2022 college football regular season has come to an end, which means one thing: it’s time to go bowling!
Bowl season is arguably the most exciting time of the year for college football fans, as it pits the best of the best up against each other on a big stage. The Chicago Bears figure to have their fair share of needs heading into the 2023 offseason, and luckily for them, these bowl weeks will give them a great chance to check out some of the top talent slated to hit the 2023 NFL Draft.
Not all of the prospects listed below will be playing in these matchups, whether it be due to injury or having opted out of the bowl itself. However, I have decided to keep it inclusive and list the top draft-eligible prospects for each team playing this weekend, whether the player suits up or not.
This article only includes the New Year’s Six bowl games: the Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Orange Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl. If you would like to check out the top prospects in each of the games this week outside of the NY6, feel free to check out my Week 3 bowl game preview.
Breaking down each individual prospect in all of these games would take a massive article, and to make sure you all don’t have to sit through a 5,000-word article, I will only be listing the prospects. If you would like to hear my thoughts on a specific prospect, feel free to ask any questions in the comments or send me tweets @jacobinfante24, and I’ll do my best to answer as many as I can.
Note: Times are listed in Central Standard Time (CST). Players denoted with asterisks will not be playing in the game, whether it be because of having declared for the draft or being injured. This also does not include players who are either not eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft or have publicly decided to come back to school or enter the transfer portal.
Orange Bowl
No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 6 Tennessee
Friday, Dec. 30, 7:00 p.m.
- Clemson DL Bryan Bresee
- Clemson DL Tyler Davis
- Clemson EDGE K.J. Henry
- Clemson DL Ruke Orhorhoro
- Clemson LT Jordan McFadden
- Clemson TE Davis Allen
- Clemson CB Sheridan Jones
- Clemson WR Joseph Ngata
- Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy*
- Clemson LB Trenton Simpson*
- Clemson EDGE Xavier Thomas*
- Tennessee RT Darnell Wright
- Tennessee EDGE Byron Young
- Tennessee LG Jerome Calvin
- Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker*
- Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt*
- Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman*
- Tennessee LB Jeremy Banks*
Sugar Bowl
No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Alabama
Saturday, Dec. 31, 11:00 a.m.
- Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah
- Kansas State LG Cooper Beebe
- Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn
- Kansas State CB Julius Brents
- Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr.
- Alabama QB Bryce Young
- Alabama S Brian Branch
- Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs
- Alabama LB Henry To’o To’o
- Alabama CB Eli Ricks
- Alabama DL Byron Young
- Alabama S Jordan Battle
- Alabama S Malachi Moore
- Alabama RG Emil Ekiyor Jr.
- Alabama LT Tyler Steen
- Alabama WR Tyler Harrell
- Alabama TE Cameron Latu
- Alabama DL D.J. Dale
- Alabama S DeMarcco Hellams
- Alabama RB Jace McClellan
- Alabama K Will Reichard
- Alabama DL Justin Eboigbe*
Fiesta Bowl semifinal
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
Saturday, Dec. 31, 3:00 p.m.
- Michigan DL Mazi Smith
- Michigan RB Blake Corum
- Michigan C Olusegun Oluwatimi
- Michigan CB D.J. Turner
- Michigan DL Mike Morris
- Michigan LT Ryan Hayes
- Michigan RG Zak Zinter
- Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker
- Michigan WR Ronnie Bell
- Michigan S R.J. Moten
- Michigan EDGE Eyabi Okie
- Michigan WR Cornelius Johnson
- Michigan CB Gemon Green
- TCU WR Quentin Johnston
- TCU CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
- TCU LG Steve Avila
- TCU RB Kendre Miller
- TCU C Alan Ali
- TCU DL Dylan Horton
- TCU CB Noah Daniels
- TCU WR Derius Davis
- TCU QB Max Duggan
- TCU LB Dee Winters
Peach Bowl semifinal
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State
Saturday, Dec. 31, 7:00 p.m.
- Georgia DL Jalen Carter
- Georgia CB Kelee Ringo
- Georgia LT Broderick Jones
- Georgia TE Darnell Washington
- Georgia C Sedrick Van Pran
- Georgia S Christopher Smith
- Georgia RB Kenny McIntosh
- Georgia S Tykee Smith
- Georgia RT Warren McClendon
- Georgia RB Kendall Milton
- Georgia EDGE Robert Beal Jr.
- Georgia QB Stetson Bennett
- Georgia WR Dominick Blaylock
- Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith*
- Georgia CB William Poole*
- Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud
- Ohio State LT Paris Johnson Jr.
- Ohio State EDGE Zach Harrison
- Ohio State RT Dawand Jones
- Ohio State C Luke Wypler
- Ohio State TE Cade Stover
- Ohio State RB Miyan Williams
- Ohio State S Lathan Ransom
- Ohio State S Josh Proctor
- Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg
- Ohio State CB Cameron Brown
- Ohio State WR Julian Fleming
- Ohio State K Noah Ruggles
- Ohio State DL Taron Vincent
- Ohio State LB Palaie Gaoteote IV
- Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba*
- Ohio State S Ronnie Hickman*
- Ohio State RG Matthew Jones*
Cotton Bowl
No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane
Monday, Jan. 2, 12:00 p.m.
- USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu
- USC RB Austin Jones
- USC CB Mekhi Blackmon
- USC WR Jordan Addison*
- USC LG Andrew Vorhees*
- USC RB Travis Dye*
- Tulane LB Dorian Williams
- Tulane RB Tyjae Spears
Rose Bowl
No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State
Monday, Jan. 2, 4:00 p.m.
- Utah LT Braeden Daniels
- Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate
- Utah QB Cameron Rising
- Utah CB Clark Phillips III*
- Utah TE Dalton Kincaid*
- Utah RB Tavion Thomas*
- Utah TE Brant Kuithe*
- Penn State S Ji’Ayir Brown
- Penn State C Juice Scruggs
- Penn State DL P.J. Mustipher
- Penn State WR Mitchell Tinsley
- Penn State EDGE Adisa Isaac
- Penn State TE Theo Johnson
- Penn State QB Sean Clifford
- Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.*
- Penn State WR Parker Washington*
