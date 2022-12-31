Betting the Bears against the Lions

The second-to-the-last week of the season.

I know that the Bears have been terrible, but it’s always sad when the season ends. Especially when it could end with just three wins and none since October.

But the Chicago Bears will have a chance to get a big upset win Sunday facing the Detroit Lions, who laid an egg last week.

Will they do it again or will they bounce back as they fight for their playoff lives?

In the survivor pool, we’re down to just four. Mongo76 was eliminated by picking Tennessee and Lester took his second strike by also picking Tennessee.

Tread lightly, those still standing, it’s a minefield.

In the pick ‘ems pool, .Eberflus. is still the leader with 160 points. I gained a little ground with a 12-point week. HITS4LIFE was the week’s winner though with 13 points and tiebreakers.

Let’s get into this week’s matchup.

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (-6, O/U 52.5)

This game is tough because the Lions have been pretty good against the spread all season (10-5) while Chicago has struggled (5-9-1).

The Bears aren’t much better with their road split either. They’re 2-4-1 on the road against the spread.

But their last outright win came on the road.

Matt Eberflus has been able to get the team up late in the season, despite them not having anything to play for.

The Lions are one the worst defense in the league. The Bears aren’t much better though.

Chicago should find running room against the Lions unit that’s struggled all season. Last week, the Panthers had 320 rushing yards as a team against Detroit. Carolina had two 100-yard rushers.

All this is to say, I’m taking the Bears and the points. I think that the Bears can keep it close enough, even with all of their injuries. Just on a account of how bad Detroit’s defense is.

I’m also taking the over. Sure, it’s a high number, but both of these teams can put up points.

My picks: Bears +6, over 52.5

2022 record: 13-15-1, 8-6-1 ATS

The Gambler’s Den has already aired, so check out all the latest on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel, where Jeff Berckes, Ross Read, and Erik Smith talk Week 17 prop bets, make game picks (spread and over/under), and go over all the important championship fantasy football decisions too before today’s games kick off!