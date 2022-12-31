Braxton Jones Film Breakdown

With a lighter workload for Sackwatch this week — just two sacks allowed — I had some extra time to spend on other projects, so I wanted to focus on something a bit more positive. When rewatching the Chicago Bears vs Buffalo Bills game, rookie left tackle Braxton Jones caught my eye enough to give him a little extra attention. I graded his game out at 88.3% (+53/-7), and there were a handful of specific plays I wanted to spotlight, so I asked our new video guy, Zachary Rosenbaum, if he had time for a quick Braxton breakdown, and he did!

Jones still has some holes in his game, but a rookie fifth-round draft pick that has taken every single offensive snap for the team is impressive.

Here’s that video, and let us know your thoughts on Jones locking down a spot on the Bears’ offensive line for the next several years. This will be a big offseason for Jones, and I’ll be rooting for him to take another step.

